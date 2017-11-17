Fire Claims Several Floors of National Assembly Building

The fire consumed the 7th to the 4th floor and part of the 3rd , housing various offices including those of the Vice-Presidents, the Deputy Secretary General, the SDF parliamentary Group Office, the Directorate of Budget, committee rooms amongst many others. But the hemicycle, where national assembly holds in plenary sessions was spared by the fire.

The fire reportedly started around 10pm on the night of Thursday November 16, 2017b on the 7th floor, and spreading downward. The ravaging fire was tamed by the intervention of the Yaoundé Army Rescue Unit backed by those of Yaoundé-Nsimalen international airport and that Cameroon Petroleum Depot (SCDP).

House Speaker, Cavaye Yengui Djibril later showed up at the scene to see the extent of the damage. Other officials of the National Assembly took turns to pass by. Also present at the scene were the Brigadier General, commander of the first Gendarmerie Region, Housseini Djibo, administrative officials of the Centre region and Mfoundi division. Also gathered around the Ngoa Ekelle area where the building is located were curious onlookers. Smoke and light from the building could be seen across several neigbourhood of the Nation’s capital.

The incident occurred at a time when MPs had gathered in Yaoundé for the 3rd Ordinary Session devoted towards examination and adoption of a state budget for 2018. It also comes at a time the Anglophone crisis in both the Northwest and Southwest are preoccupying public attention. investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire.

Source: Bamenda Online