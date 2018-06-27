Dynamo # PWD: Match Review

Dynamo vs PWD

Date: Saturday 30 June 2018

Venue: Edea municipal Stadium

Time: 3:30 PM

MATCH PREVIEW

After recording an identical 2#0 wins at home against TKC and cosmos, PWD of Bamenda makes a tricky journey to the littoral region, to face a Dynamo side that is just returning from the center region, where they played two 1#1 draws against canon and AS Etoa meki.

playing at the Edea municipal stadium, will not be an easy task for PWD of Bamenda, who will miss their number 12 player (the fans), who have played a vital role in PWD’s success this season, especially in home matches.

Dynamo might be dangling on the 12 position, with just 20 points recorded after 23 playing days (25 points separating them from PWD), but PWD will have to watch out for a Dynamo side, that is leaving no stone unturned, in order to escape the relegation trap.

HEAD TO HEAD

Dynamo and PWD have met three times in the elite two championship, with Dynamo moving away with 2 wins, that was last season. Dynamo defeated PWD 1#0 in Bamenda on April 18, 2017 and will later record a similar 1#0 win over PWD, in the return leg played at the Douala reunification stadium, on August 14, 2017. Recently, Dynamo was one of the few teams to have held PWD to a draw, at home, during round one of the championship. Playing at the University of Bamenda’s Olympic stadium, in a day 9 encounter, on Sunday April 8, 2018, the two teams separated 0#0.

So Saturday’s clash, will be the fourth meeting between the two sides, in the second tier championship.

RECENT FORM

Dynamo has recorded just 2 wins, 4 draws and 1 defeat, in their last 7 outings in the league. The Douala side has not tested defeat at home (Edea Municipal Stadium) since the start of the second round of the championship, conceding just once, in 3 home games. (Dynamo 0#0 Avion, Dynamo 1#0 Matelots, Dynamo 1#1 Panthere).

PWD on their part, has recorded 4 wins, 2 draws and 2 defeats, in the second round of the championship. The Abakwa boys have managed just one win (Renaissance 1#2 PWD), in their last four away games in the league, suffering 2 defeats (Avion 2#1 PWD, lion Blessé 2#0 PWD) and 1 draw (NUFC 1#1 PWD). Their last 4 away games have seen the Abakwa boys scoring 4 goals, and conceding 6 times.

TEAM NEWS

PWD goes into the game with a complete squad, and will be welcoming back their most prolific striker, Dohbit Clovis Fofuleng, who missed their last game against Cosmos through suspension. As confirmed by the SG of PWD, Aliwoh Francis, there is no player in the treatment room, and no suspension.

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Dohbit Clovis Fofuleng is PWD’s top scorer, with 8 goals, and will be coming back hungry for more goals. He missed out in the last match against Cosmos FA in Bamenda due to cumulative bookings.

Ahudu Lukong Fonyuy of PWD has been in fine form in the second round of the championship, which have seen him scored 5 times, taking his total goal tally to 6 goals. He will want to continue with that form, till the end of the league.

John Paul Nzo Ngong might have scored just 3 goals for PWD this season, but his incisive runs have caught defenders panicking, giving his side not less than 6 penalties this season.

Niang Mohammed remains PWD’s most consistent player, playing every minutes of their 22 games this season.

Julius Atengong will be eying his fourth clean sheet, in 7 games, should he start between the sticks.

Marc Rithel Foko of Dynamo, has netted 7 goals this season, and will be a serious threat to PWD’s back four.

Dynamo’s forward, Martin Collins Ekoka, might be the joker for Dynamo, with his pace up front.

The Physically imposing Aaron Mbias Njock of Dynamo, will play a vital role, when it comes to aerial duels and could pose lots of problems for the visitors if they decide to approach the match from the air.

Goalkeeper Ignace Zana of Dynamo proved just how good he is, with a spectacular display against Canon, and will be hoping to repeating that performance, against PWD.

Save the date.

Edea Municipal Stadium

Saturday June 30, 2018

By Afeseh Apong