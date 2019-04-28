Detained Ambazonia leaders to boycott court sessions till further notice

Sisiku Ayuk and 9 others are being held in Yaounde

The ten detained ‘Ambazonia’ separatist leaders will no longer appear at the Yaounde military tribunal till further notice, their lawyers have said.

Julius Ayuk Tabe and nine others are expected in court on Monday April 29 where their hearing continues but they have now released a statement through their defense team saying they will not be appearing.

Their lawyers say given the fact that they have taken the matter to Appeal court all proceedings at a lower jurisdiction (military tribunal) must be halted as per the law on criminal proceedings.

The lawyers have since appealed a decision by the Military tribunal to judge the detained leaders in Cameroon despite the fact that they are refugees and asylum seekers.

The decision of the court has not gone down well with the defense team who filed an appeal and boycotted the last session on April 8.