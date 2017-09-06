More Deaths On Cameroon’s Treacherous Roads

Another road accident has claimed at least two lives in Likumba, Southwest region of Cameroon. The accident occurred this morning when a Toyota Carina E matriculated SW 254 AM rammed into a truck belonging to the water bottling company, Source De Pays. Details of this unfortunate incident are still emerging.

On Saturday night breaking Sunday, 15 persons perished in the town of Edéa (Littoral), following a collision between a public transport minibus, and a truck moving in the opposite direction.

A few hours before this, another accident at the Souza, still in the Littoral region, caused the death of two others after a frontal collision between a bus and a passenger vehicle.

Not less than 300 people have lost their lives in accidents mostly attributed to human error, poor state of the road and bad weather in the last 30 days in the country and on the notorious “Triangle of Death” Douala-Yaounde-Bafoussam-Douala.

Officials of the Transport Ministry and the National Gendarmerie have intensified measures to cut the number of deaths on our roads. These include a series of sanctions ranging from the suspension of activities of some travel agencies involved in road accidents to the abolition of seven driving licenses.

Meanwhile it should be recalled that traffic was interrupted over the weekend on the Douala-Yaounde Road, at the eastern entrance into Douala, following the collapse of the road following torrential rains. Traffic was reestablished on Sunday.

