More Deaths On Cameroon’s Treacherous Roads
Another road accident has claimed at least two lives in Likumba, Southwest region of Cameroon. The accident occurred this morning when a Toyota Carina E matriculated SW 254 AM rammed into a truck belonging to the water bottling company, Source De Pays. Details of this unfortunate incident are still emerging.
On Saturday night breaking Sunday, 15 persons perished in the town of Edéa (Littoral), following a collision between a public transport minibus, and a truck moving in the opposite direction.
A few hours before this, another accident at the Souza, still in the Littoral region, caused the death of two others after a frontal collision between a bus and a passenger vehicle.
Not less than 300 people have lost their lives in accidents mostly attributed to human error, poor state of the road and bad weather in the last 30 days in the country and on the notorious “Triangle of Death” Douala-Yaounde-Bafoussam-Douala.
Officials of the Transport Ministry and the National Gendarmerie have intensified measures to cut the number of deaths on our roads. These include a series of sanctions ranging from the suspension of activities of some travel agencies involved in road accidents to the abolition of seven driving licenses.
It would be better if the road is changed. But now that the road remains what it is and there is no hope for the condition of the evr to be changed we will continue to pray oir all mighty God to rescue his people. Drivers carry overload and there is no thorough checking of the car, the policeman think more of his 500 and 1000frs to be collected. We will keep dying until God have mercy on us.