DEATH FAR MORE PRESENT AND REAL

About a week ago, in an interview that has never been aired, I did tell some local media seeking to know my opinion about Mr. Prime Minister’s visit to Bamenda and Buea, that the visit was more of a harbinger of death. I was insistent that the visit was nothing outside of HOME-COMING and a ploy to secure attendance at the May 20 event.

I predicted then that far more deaths and destruction would follow the visit much more than ever before. My explanation to the journalist who looked absolutely perplexed was that we are dealing with a government that survives on DECEIT and FRAUD; and the following were the examples I gave.

Unarmed Ambazonians marched brandishing PEACE PLANTS on September 22 and October 1, 2017. They were shot at and killed from helicopter gunships…

When Atanga Nji and Ekema Patrick marched with PEACE PLANTS in Buea, tanks joined the war to massacre unarmed Ambazonian civilians …

I was emphatic that I did not remember ever seeing the former Prime Minister march with a PEACE PLANT anywhere. Now that the current Prime Minister has been marching with PEACE PLANTS everywhere, and judging from the past, it was clear to me that the air force and bombs were going to be in use in the near future…

As already said, the interview has not been aired, at least not to my knowledge!

But if what I have been reading on the web is true that Bambili, Bambui and, possibly, Babanki, have been bombed today, then of course, it was the good Lord that spoke through me!!!

MANY MORE PROPECTIVE INDISCRIMINATE MASSACRES!!!

MAYBE IT’S JUST A DREAM!

MOST TRUTHS IN KAMER ARE DREAMS!