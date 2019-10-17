CRCDD Brings Gifts to PWDs In Crisis Hit Bamenda

CRCDD team member handing gift to a beneficiary

25 persons with different forms of disabilities in Bamenda, affected by the current Anglophone crisis have been handed over some items of basic necessity by the Community Resource Centre for the Disabled and Disadvantaged (CRCDD) on Wednesday October 16, 2019, under its outreach project , the “Humanitarian support to persons with disabilities in Crisis situation in Bamenda”

A CRCDD team led by its Project Coordinator Mrs. Foncham Gladys visited the beneficiaries in Ntabesi –Nkwen, Old town, Commercial Venue, Metta Quarter, Nitop, Travellers and Ntaturu in Bamenda 3 and 2 subdivisions. The items handed out included vegetable oil, rice and some financial assistance.

CRCDD decided to meet the beneficiaries who included its members and others living with disabilities at their homes instead of its head office as usual due to the prevailing insecurity in the region.

Besides the home visits, CRCDD will also have the opportunity to provide psycho social support to PWDs who are stuck to their homes since the crisis degenerated into an armed conflict.

Ms Limen Florence, General Coordinator of CRCDD said people with disabilities are the most affected in the crisis affecting the NW and SW regions of Cameroon. “Many are unable to carry out their daily activities and have been left to independently fend themselves as the crisis worsen” she added.

She pleaded with members of the general public to always come to the assistance of people with disability as they turn to suffer double in such a crisis situation.

the items mostly included rice and cooking oil

“I plead with you to accept people with special needs as they are” she continued. She urged other organizations and people of goodwill to constantly share opportunities with PWDs as it will go a long way to improve on their living condition, making use of mediums like that provided by CRCDD to touch more lives. She used the opportunity to express her gratitude to the benefactor Franc Marcus for helping CRCDD realized this project that have reduce the pains of the beneficiaries.

The Humanitarian support to persons with disabilities in the Bamenda area is sponsored by Frans Marcus in collaboration with Peter Abspoel both based in the Netherlands. Also, assisting in the distribution of the items was Sunze Mama from MUSAB Cameroon, a collaborating organization with CRCDD.

Limen Florence General Coordinator CRCDD

CRCDD is an organisation committed to improving the living conditions of the disabled and disadvantaged persons by making them self-reliant and by boosting their esteem at family and societal levels, with the aim of fully integrating them into the society at large. It has as a vision: to promote “A society that accepts and supports disabled and disadvantaged persons to enable them achieve their full potentials”

By Bathsheba Evardine and Wesley Sama

