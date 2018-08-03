CPP RELEASE ON THE ALL ANGLOPHONES

The CPP benevolently welcomes the initiative of a third General Conference of Anglophones jointly held by His Eminence Christian Cardinal Tumi, Reverend Babila George Fonchang, Imam Tukur Mohammed Adamu and Imam Alhadji Mohammed Aboubakar whose organization will be coordinated by Simon Munzu.

This conference is a good thing insofar as it reflects a willingness to dialogue in order to contribute to a resolution of the deep crisis that has now turned the Nord West and South West regions into civil war. It is also worthy to commend the fact that, it’s a desire to act, to face a critical and complex situation, to try to find a way out whereas every day, one is tempted to despair vis-à-vis the escalation of violence.

On the one hand, it is initiated in a context where the population remain hostage of extreme violence, violence which creates a lot of misery victims and enormous losses.

On the other hand, it is undoubtedly a beacon of hope for all who are thirsty for peace and a peaceful resolution of this dispute whose causes go back to the mismanagement of our colonial heritage, the non-application of our various fundamental laws and the persistence of bad governance.

The CPP congratulates this initiative of dialogue between Cameroonians of the North West and South West regions, as a prelude to a national dialogue that includes all Cameroonians.

The CPP shares the urgent need to create conditions for a Dialogue. This means reaching a ceasefire, taking steps to ease the tension and starting the long road to justice, truth and reconciliation.

The CPP encourages the promoters of this dialogue to persevere despite the obstacles. Criticisms will be issued and they must be taken into account in order to succeed in this consultation. But they have to forge on with determination. Those who want peace have to be more courageous and determined than who by cynicism or despair feel at ease in chaos.

The CPP is convinced that this situation of profound crisis and civil war raises the question of rebuilding the nation in terms of the constitution, institutions, governance, wealth distribution and living together. The CPP is convinced that no tinkering, half-baked or superficial solution can stop the country’s ongoing implosion.

The CPP, as proposed by the Stand Up For Cameroon movement of which it is a member, is convinced that only a democratic political transition will allow us to deal in depth with the fundamental problems that this critical situation allows us to touch.

The CPP, through its militants and sympathizers from all over the country, is available to any initiative whose goal is to accelerate the rebuilding of the nation of Cameroon for the good of all its sons and daughters.

Instead of complaining about darkness, let’s light a candle!

Let’s act together for a real national dialogue that is inclusive, participatory, sovereign, public and facilitated by Cameroonian personalities.

For the Cameroon People’s Party

KAH WALLA

NATIONAL CHAIRPERSON