Covid-19: Les Brasseries Takes Up Social Responsibility

handing over a carton of soap to the mayor of B’da III and market master of Nkwen market

Officials of Les Brasseries Du Cameroun (SABC Group) have donated eight tap containers of 1000 litres each and 260 tablets of soap to some major markets in Bamenda I, II and III municipalities to boast up the hygiene and sanitation of the population in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our best weapon against covid-19 is prevention” Mr. Chi Francis, Chief of Centre of Les Brasseries Du Cameroun Bamenda said.

“The SABC Group is you” is the slogan for Les Brasseries du Cameroun he added. “This is the reason why we are here to fulfill our corporate social responsibility” he continued. He called on the mayors and market master to make sure the containers are always filled with water, well protected and use exclusively for hand washing and not for drinking. Les Brasseries du Cameroon will continue to support schools, councils, artists and sports and to bring quality drinks to its consumers he concluded.

Chi Francis Chief of centre les Brasseries

The City Mayor, Paul Achobong expressed his appreciation of the gesture and Les Brasseries du Cameroun timely respond to his appeal for help to fight against the disease. He instructed the sub divisional mayors to ensure that the containers are well protected and safely kept.

The mayor of Bamenda II, Chenwie Peter on behalf of his colleagues promised to put the gifts into proper use and call on other companies to emulate the good example of Les Brasseries.

The Bamenda Main market, Food market, Nkwen and station markets will each have two of the containers. They will be place at the main entrance and exits of these markets to be used by all will access them. Officials of les Brasseries had already liaised with the various council officials and market masters to identify the spot where the containers would be placed. The containers are provided with solid metal stands and a wooden top to support them

Les Brasseries had also donated similar containers and other kits to be used in the fight against the Covid-19 to the Bamenda Central Prison and some hospitals in Bamenda.

Les Brasseries du Cameroun is the leading brewery company in Cameroon and the Central Africa sub region with over 30 products consumed by Cameroonians of all ages and works of life. It popular brands include the likes of 33 Export, Mutzig, the tops and coca cola. Its als a leading promoter of sports, education, culture and artist through its brand like the top cup, mutzig star and christmas for all just to name these.

By Abongwa Fozo