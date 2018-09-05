CONCEIT IS OF THE DEVIL

Under no circumstance, and in no situation of conflict, should the peaceful option ever be ruled out. It is easy to destroy but difficult to build; easy to save but impossible to revive; easy to build/maintain peace but difficult to rebuild peace!

Some great writer once stated: “True friendship once severed can never be regained”. The way the Anglophone War is being prosecuted could create an insuperable divide; render the wounds septic/gangrenous, and the scars of war to conspicuous to rekindle peaceful co-existence!

I am not a prophet. But the sixth sense is a gift of the Holy Spirit!

By Ayah Paul