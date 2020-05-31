COMINSUD Observes Menstrual Hygiene Day With IDPs

Some IDPs receiving menstrual kits

Community initiatives for Sustainable Development (COMINSUD) on Thursday May 28, 2020 held a one-day training exercise with girls and women displaced by the anglophone crisis on the importance of mentrual hygiene.

The training which held at COMINSUD head office Ntarikon Bamenda was organized to coincide with the World Mentrual hygiene day. The 2020 edition was observed under the theme “action is now”

Ms. Lum Precilia Focal person for sexual reproductive health, HIV and Mobile clinic coordinator at COMINSUD said some young girls especially the IDPS have gone for month without using menstrual sanitary pads. Some don’t know how to use them and and are even confuse about what is going on inside them. Others because of their situation are reusing their pads.

The one-day training was intended to teach girls and women on the importance of menstruation. It aims at demystifying wrong comceptions about mentruation, make the girls and women understand that it’s a normal thing happening to them.

Menstrual hygiene day is an annual awearness day. It comes up every May 28th to highlight the importance of good menstrual hygiene management. It was initiated by the German based NGO Wash United in 2014.

Some participants at the training

Commemorating world menstrual hygiene day is to help break the silence, raise awareness and change negative mentality surrounding menstruation. The goal is to create a world in which women and girls are empowered to manage their menstruation safely, hygienically with confidence and without shame. A world where no women and girl is limited by something as natural and normal as menstruation or should feel embarrassed or ashamed when it comes around.

COMINSUD runs some 50 mobile clinics in 20 localities. These clinics help to sensitize the population in this localities reproductive health and menstrual hugiene and how they can seek for help Ms. Lum Precilia added.

One of the participants explained that she grew up without her parents and knew very little about menstrual hygiene. But the training has enlightened her enough that she now stands in a position to help other ignorant girls and women.

The participating women and girls were given menstrual hygiene kits which included a bucket, soup and sanitary pads.

By Bathesheba Everdine