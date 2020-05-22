Military Hands Over Vehicle Recovered From Amba Fighters

Col. Bissoue handing over key and documents of recovered car to Labogenie representative

The Commander of the Gendarmerie Legion Bamenda Col. Boum Bissoue Raymond has handed over to the rightful owner, a Toyota Fortuna SUV that was recovered from Amba Seperatists in Bafut last April following a military operation.

The vehicle belongs to the National Civil Engineering Laboratory(LABOGENIE). The vehicle was hijacked by armed men in 2019 around the Mile VI neighbourhood Nkwen

The vehicle was also used for the transportation of narcotic drugs and contraband fuel

According to a representative of Labogenie who came to collect the car, they saw it on TV following the military raid in Bafut between the 25-29 of April 2020. They came along with the documents to confirm if it was actually the one hijacked which turn out to be so.

She thanked the security forces for helping them recover the vehicle and for helping to restore law and order in the NW region.

The vehicle according to security sources was used by general Alhaji from his base at the Saddle Hill Ranch Bafut. General Alhaji and three others were killed during the operation lead by Col. Matiang Charles Alain.

The vehicle was used to transport contraband fuel, marijuana, weapons and kidnapped victims by the armed fighters.

By Abongwa Fozo