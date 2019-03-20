Coach Emmanuel Ndoumbe Bosso Freed!!

Ndoumbe Bosso

The head coach of Yong Sport Academy Bamenda, Emmanuel Ndoumbe Bosso who was kidnapped yesterday by unidentified gunmen has been released. He was release a few hours after as confirmed by the Communication Unit of YOSA. A state issued after his released states;

“The Management of Yong Sport Academy can confirm that Coach Emmanuel Ndoumbe Bosso has been released. He was set free some few minutes ago and is back home. Management sincerely thank all Media men and women and football lovers who used their different platforms to demand for his release. He is back home.”

Earlier the team had released this statement. ” The Coach was taken along the way from his Food Market residence while driving towards the usual pick up point to meet the players at Progressive Comprehensive High School (PCHS) Bamenda. They were to leave for Yong Sport Arena(Yosa Stadium) for a training session against their Day 10 fixture with Eding Football Club.

No contact has been made yet with management by those who took him away.

We pray on those holding the Coach to immediately release him without any harm. The kidnap doesn’t only affect Yong Sport Academy but the entire football family of the North West Region in particular and Cameroon.

We extend appreciation to those already involved in demanding for his release.”

Immediately after his release, this statement was posted online by by Beratanews, one of the Anglophone separatist media outlet. It reads;

“Following the arrest and released of YOSA coach, Bamenda, BaretaNews had earlier said any football game in Southern Cameroons is banned. Our brothers who want to continue playing football can do so in Cameroun without any problem. Take your matches to Cameroun. Ambazonia does not recognise such league. Continuous resistance only attracts the wrath of Ambazonia Self Defense Forces.”

Football lovers have continued to insist that football is apolitical and should not be dragged into the anglophone crisis, and remains the only form of entertainment for now in an already dire situation in the regions affected.