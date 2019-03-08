Chaos At Military Tribunal

Entrance to court room-Yaounde Military Tribunal

Chaos erupted at the Yaounde Military tribunal yesterday during the trial of the Anglophone separatist leaders. It started at the end of the trial when the Chairman of the Social Democratic Front who was present in court for the first time to witness the hearing tried to shake hands with the separatist leaders at the end of the court session.

This prompted security forces to repel him, sparking a dispute between the accused, lawyers of the defense counsel and security forces. Family members also got involved in the fierce exchange of words that ensued before they were ushered out of the hall.

The presiding judge, Colonel Mem Michel was hearing the matter for the last time. He has been transferred to Buea, Southwest region. The matter was adjourned to March 29 for a new judge to take over as the case is set to reopen all over