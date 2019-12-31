CCMN Gets National Bureau, New Functions After Re-organisation

CCMN NW members attending the restitution meeting

Focal point persons of the Northwest regional chapter of the Cameroon Community Media Network (CCMN) on December 28, 2019 held a restitution meeting in Bamenda to abreast members with new developments reached at a workshop which took place in Buea and gave birth to the national bureau of the association.

The meeting highlighted changes in the constitution and chapter branches. The Buea workshop that was duped “training of trainers’ workshop for focal point persons” gave birth to the national bureau and its offices. The national bureau will have a national Coordinator, a secretary general amongst others. The new positions at the regional level include; Regional Coordinator formerly the regional president, Secretary General, Program Officer (formerly vice president) and Communication Officer.

Other offices like those of the Communication and Program officers will be put in place as from April 2020 when the program will begin in its second phase.

Mrs. Obah Rose Akah, previously NW chapter President now moves up to the national bureau as national coordinator. She will also double as the NW chapter coordinator. Yannick Fonki is the National SG and Kum Leonard takes the position of Communication and Public Relations Officer. Pedmia Shatu Tita is Secretary General for the CCMN NW chapter. CCMN has eight chapters across the national territory.

The Constitution amongst other maintained that registration amongst other members of CCMN stands at 5000frs for students, 10 000frs for practicing members and 15000frs for media houses.

By Bathsheba Evardine with contributions from Abongwa Fozo