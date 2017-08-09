Cameroon Should Address Root Causes of Anglophone Crisis-UN

The UN has called on Cameroon “to support inclusive dialogue efforts to address the outstanding root causes of the tensions “in the Anglophone regions of the country. This is contained in a statement released by the world’s body on August 8, after meeting with a Cameroonian delegation to New York.

According to the statement, the Deputy Secretary General, Nigerian born Ms. Amina J. Mohammed met with the delegation led by Prof. Ghogomu Paul, director of Cabinet at the PM’s office to discuss the socio-political crisis in the Anglophone regions.

She highlighted the respect for human rights, for the government to implement further confidence building measures, for justice to prevail and for the forces of law and order to be held to high standard in the execution of their duty in the crisis.

She placed at the disposal of Yaoundé the services of the UN Central Africa Regional Office and its team to support “inclusive dialogue efforts to address the outstanding root causes of the tensions in the affected regions” The statement did not however state what the root causes are, but gave Cameroon the latitude to engage in dialogue as a way out of the crisis.

It’s not clear whether Yaoundé will be willing to let the UN mediate in the crisis and find a way out of the stalemate that has paralyzed socio-economic activities, the courts and schools in the two regions for the past 10 months.

The SDF also issued a similar statement on Saturday August 5, 2017 calling for the government of Mr. Biya to be proactive towards the crisis or resign. The call comes to add to several others from the African Union, international and local NGOs, political parties and some Cameroonians of high standing for Yaoundé to open dialogue with the Anglophone community, release those arrested and pave the way for meaning discussions on the form of the state that seems to be a born of contention in this crisis.

So far the regime in Yaoundé has remained intransigent and uncompromising to all these efforts, gradually radicalizing youths of these regions and eventually pushing the problem to the edge of the cliff. It has instead resulted to a failed international offensive to meet Cameroonians in the Diaspora in an attempt to explain to them what it thinks they don’t yet know about the crisis. This move has instead ridiculed the government in some quarters and has eroded whatever trust some of them had for the government.

Gruesome images of Angophone detainees held under deplorable conditions for months for merely expressing their views on the crisis continue to surface, rubbishing whatever good intention the government may have had towards solving the crisis. The writings on the wall may never be clearer than its now, it’s time Yaoundé heed to these mediation talks and preserve it much taunted “one and indivisible Cameroon”

By Abongwa Fozo