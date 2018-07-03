Four to Represent Cameroon in 2019 CAF Competitions

Cameroon will be represented in African Club competitions next season by four clubs unlike the 2018 season which only saw the participation of two teams, one each in the Champions league and Confederation cups.

The latest CAF Club ranking places Cameroon on 15 points at the 10th spot. The 12 top ranked teams send in two teams per competition each. But Cameron may likely drop back to two teams in 2019-2020 season because of the poor performance of Cameroonian teams on the continent last time where Eding Sport and New Stars exited the champions league and Confederation cups in the preliminary rounds.

The Ranking for 2018–19 CAF Champions League (CL) and 2018–19 CAF Confederation Cup (CC) will be based on results from each CAF tournament (Champions League and Confederation Cup) from 2013 to 2017. According to the rules, points are only accumulated by teams that make it up to the group stages of both club competitions.

A team that ends at the bottom of its group in the CC earns 0.5 point, while a team finishing bottom in its group in the CL and 3rd in the CC earns a point each. A team earns 2 points for its country if it finishes 3rd in the group stage of the champions league or reaches the quarter finals of the confederation cup. While a team that reaches the quarter final in the CL and semi final in the CC earns 3 points. CL quarter finalists and the runners up in the CC earn 4 points while the winner of the CC and CL semi finalist earn 5 points each. The champions League winner earns 6 points.

The above points accumulated by teams from each national association are multiplied by the years according to the a weighted formula where the most recent season weighs or counts 5 points, decending by on each to reach the value of 1 in the firth descending year.

For example, for the ranking points for the 2019 competitions is calculated based on performances in continental club championships for the period 2013–2017, the points are multiplied by a coefficient according to the year as follow

2017 – 5

2016 – 4

2015 – 3

2014 – 2

2013 – 1

How Cameroon Got 15 points

Cotonsport and USM of Loum participated in the 2017 CAF Champions League but only Cotonsport qualified for the group stages were they were unable to win a single match. They were classified 4th of their group and earn a single point that year.

No Cameroonian club made it to the group stages of either competition in 2016 and 2015 meaning Cameroon earned zero points in those two seasons.

In 2014, Yong Sport Academy and Union Represented Cameroon in the CC but were eliminated in the preliminary round and first knock out rounds respectively. Cotonsport represented Cameroon in the CL but was eliminated in the second round and joined the CC where they qualified for the group stage. Cotonsport was eliminated at the semi finals by Al Ahly of Egypt. Cameroon earned 3 points that year.

In 2013, Cameroon earned 4 four points from the CL. Union and Cotonsport represented Cameroon but only the later made up to the group stage where they emerged second but were eliminated at the semis by Al Ahly in penalty shot outs 6-7.

Following the above rules and points earned by clubs participating in these competitions shows that in 2017 Cameroon earned 1 x 5 which gives 5 points, Cameroonian clubs failed to earn any points in 2016 and 2015. In 2014 , Cotonsport earned 3 points times two for the year 2014 giving 6 points for Cameroon. In 2013 Contosport earned 4 points multiplied by one gives four to Cameroon. If will add all these it gives Cameroon a total of 15 points and 10th spot ahead of next club season.

Next season, the champions and runners up in the league this year will participate in the Champions league while the third and cup winners will represent Cameroon in the Confederation Cup. But all these may change to only two teams in 2020 season as Cameroonian clubs have been very poor in the last few seasons that has high rankings. The 2020 season would be weighted on the years 2018 down to 2014. These could see Cameroon’s total dropped from 15 to 07 points. Meaning the teams that qualify next season should endeavour to qualify for the group stages to bring back the four teams one year after.

By Abongwa Fozo