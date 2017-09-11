Google+ Budding B'da Artists Presented New Platform to Showcase - Bamenda Online | Bamenda Online

Budding B’da Artists Presented New Platform to Showcase

Added by Bamenda Online on September 11, 2017.
Created by DAZFOMBI, the events subsidiary of FOMBILLION, CIMSY VIBE is a platform meant to promote home based talents in the Arts and Entertainment Industry. CIMSY VIBE 1st edition holds on Sunday September 17th, 2017, at the Mansfield Plaza Hotel, Old Town, Bamenda, featuring the very hilarious comedian SPACO, as main artist, and the talented hiphop star SEEM BIZZY, as guest artist. For a start, CIMSY VIBE, will be produced quarterly and will eventually go monthy.

One Response to Budding B’da Artists Presented New Platform to Showcase

  1. KING ARMSTRONG September 12, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    Great intiative, great platform. Thank God for creativity. #BamendaRising. God bless.

