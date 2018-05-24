15 British MPs Table Motion To Condemn Atrocities In Cameroon

The Early Day Motion 1189 is sponsored by Hywel Williams of Plaid Cymru party and supported by MPS from across the British political divide including MPs from the Labour and Conservative parties and the Scottish National Party. The Early Day Motion 1189 titled the “Anglophone Crisis in Cameroon” was tabled on the 24 of April 2018.

The motion reads “That this House condemns the violence and state oppression imposed by the Government of Cameroon in the Anglophone regions of the country; highlights with regret that over 20,000 refugees from Cameroon have been registered by the UNHCR in their camps across the border in Nigeria; acknowledges reports that an estimated 1,000 people have been detained and 100 people shot for opposing the Government’s oppression of the English-speaking community; notes that the Government of Cameroon responded to peaceful protests in 2017 by closing borders to the anglophone regions and deploying the Army’s Rapid Intervention Brigade; further condemns the Government of Cameroon for its decision to use force and appeals for a peaceful solution to be found; and calls on the UK Government to press the Government in Cameroon to open talks with anglophone leaders”

The last of the 15 MPs to sign the motion is Douglas Chapman from the Scottish National Party who supported the motion with his signature on May 8, 2018.

The British Government has constantly called for dialogue as the way out of the crisis. Many Anglophone Cameroonians fault the British Government for being at the origin of this crisis when it abandoned the former British Southern Cameroons Protectorate into negotiations with La Republique without any legal support. Many still think the British can right that wrong now.