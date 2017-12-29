BOYO HITS 84.3% PIB EXECUTION RATE

According to sources from the Boyo Divisional Delegation of Economy Planning and Regional Development (MINEPAT), the physical and financial execution rate realized by project owners indicates that 30 projects have been completed as of November 2017, while 10 other projects are ongoing. That notwithstanding, 7 projects are still at 0% execution rate. For example, in the Fundong Council Area, the activities concerning the fight against plastic have not yet started given that the disbursement of funds seems to be a major constraint.

Speaking to the Boyo Divisional Delegate of MINEPAT Mr. Lonang Tchachouang Serge Alain, he said, the physical rate of Execution is now estimated at 84.3% corresponding to an evolution of 7.9 points compared to the last evaluation made in October 2017.

` Assessing the situation on the grown as per the different four Sub-Divisions that make up Boyo Division, the supply of equipments for G.S Chouongang in by Below Council is still expected and work is reported to have resumed for the construction of classrooms after suspension due to bad road.

At the level of Njinikom Council, report states that road maintenance work has started with bulldozing working essentially going on.

In the Funfuka Council Area, the road project is reported to have also resumed after the rainy season.

While lastly in Fundong council Area, the supply of Equipments at G.S Fundong is still pending because of authorization to change the quantity of supply from the Minister of Basic Education. Meanwhile work is ongoing for the construction of the integrated Health center in Akeh and others.

Regarding setbacks at the level of execution of some of these projects, the project for best livestock is still at the level of selection of beneficiaries in all the Councils at the time of this report. The only exception is Belo Council where the Sub-Prefectoral decision to set up the commission is yet to be signed.

Analyzing the physical execution rate, the follow-up committee of the PIB projects in Boyo Division noticed a particular growth at the level of Njinikom with a rate of 50% in November 2017 as against 11% in October same year. This increase in percentage is as a result of the ongoing bulldozing work on the Njinikom municipal roads.

Generally the physical execution presents an average increase of about 7 points for the Councils. However, compared to the same period of the year 2016, the level of execution is closely the same.

However, looking at comparative physical statistics of all the projects and their physical execution in terms of percentage as of November 2016 and November 2017, the following percentages were comparatively recorded; for projects controlled by the Divisional Administration, November 2016 stood at 94.2% while in November 2017, the execution rate stood at 98.3%. for projects controlled by the Decentralized Administration, the physical execution rate in November 2016 stood at 80.5% while in November 2017, it stood at 79.6%. In Belo Council Area, November 2016, stood at 84% while by November 2017 it stood at 84%. In Funfuka, November 2016, stood at 76% while November 2017 stands at 89%. In Fundong, November 2016, stood at 93% while November 2017 stands at 77%. In Njinikom, November 2016, stood at 43% while November 2017 stood at 50%. However, looking at total projects at the Divisional level, November 2016, stood at 84.9% while November 2017 stood at 84.3%. For Regional projects, in November 2016, it stood at 61.1% while November 2017 stood at 39.0%.

With some of the ongoing projects and others pending, there is hope according to the Divisional Delegate of MINEPAT that the percentages will surely increase before the end of the fiscal year 2017.

By Tayong Elvis