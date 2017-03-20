Yosa Crashes Out of Africa, Coton Sport Survives

Two of Cameroon’s three remaining clubs on the continental front, Yong Sports Academy of Bamenda and Apejes of Mfou have been eliminated at the round of 32 in the African Confederations Cup. Yosa pulled a 1-1 tie in Douala over the weekend against C.S SFaxien of Tunisia to crash out 1-6 on aggregate in their second attempt on the continent.

Apejes of Mfou beat Asec Mimosas of the Ivory Coast by 1-0 in Yaoundé but failed to over turned the two goals deficit registered in the away leg. This was Apejes first attempt in Africa and the team was able to cross the preliminary round, though they came up short in the 16 finals.

Of the four teams that started the race, only serial continental contender, Coton Sport of Garoua succeeded to qualify for the lucrative group phase of the Africa Champions League despite pulling a 1-1 draw away to CNAPS of Madagascar in Antananarivo. Cameroon’s 2016 champions, UMS of Loum failed in the first hurdle against AC leopard of Congo thanks to the away goal rule.

The results leave Cameroonian club sides under achievers on the continent and still searching for the glories of the 70s and 80s where they reigned supreme on the continent. Except for Coton Sports, no other Cameroonian club side has been able to qualify for the group phase of any continental competition since the mid 2005. This could lead to Cameroon losing its higher index rating with CAF that gives the country the possibility of four teams to represent Cameroon in Africa. So Far, only Egypt, Nigeria, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Sudan, Mali, South Africa, Senegal, Ghana, Angola and Cameroon send up to 4 representatives each, with the rest of the 43 CAF members including the territory of Zanzibar sending in two teams each.

By Abongwa Fozo