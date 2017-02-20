Google+ Vreezy Ville Releases New Video featuring Mr. Leo | Bamenda Online

Vreezy Ville Releases New Video featuring Mr. Leo

Added by Bamenda Online on February 20, 2017.
Saved under Entertainment, News
Tags: , , ,
Facebook

Franco Records presents the video for Award winning American based Cameroonian act; Vreezy Ville's new song featuring the multiple award winning act; Mr Leo, titled 'All I want.' 

The song was produced by Salatiel. 

It is a sweet love song that tells a unique tale of love.

The video was shot by Nkeng Stephens in a location in Limbe; Cameroon.

It perfectly portrays a story of love, betrayal, forgiveness and beauty.

Click below to watch:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q39di5goVNA 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA

*