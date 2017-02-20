Vreezy Ville Releases New Video featuring Mr. Leo
Franco Records presents the video for Award winning American based Cameroonian act; Vreezy Ville's new song featuring the multiple award winning act; Mr Leo, titled 'All I want.'
The song was produced by Salatiel.
It is a sweet love song that tells a unique tale of love.
The video was shot by Nkeng Stephens in a location in Limbe; Cameroon.
It perfectly portrays a story of love, betrayal, forgiveness and beauty.
Click below to watch:
