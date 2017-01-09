Southern Cameroon Sends Red Signal To Yaounde

A sit down strike action called by the Cameroon Anglophone Civil Society Consortium for today Monday December 9th for there to be ghost towns across southern Cameroon and for schools to be shut down in support of the teachers and lawyers strike action has largely held, with the streets of major towns, villages and schools virtually empty, a strong indication to Yaoundé authorities and Anglophone elites that the Anglophone population means business and wants changes in the way they are governed.

In Bamenda the streets are emptied of all commercial vehicles but for a few police and military vehicles patrolling major streets and road junctions and a few private. Some youths have turned some of the streets like the Food Market road into a football ground playing under the watch of bewildered uniform officers that look perplexed.

Reports from GBHS Bamenda say two students probably the children of one of the administrator turn up for school under very heavy police escort. At GBHS Ntamulung our mobile reporters spotted two students and Francophone teachers signing log books.

Elsewhere reports from Ndop say the strike is largely observed there despite the huge sums of money and efforts spend there by the government in an attempt to bribes, intimidate and forced parents to send children to schools. 13 students, 6 boys and 17 girls all Francophones of the French section of GBHS Ndop turned up for school early this money with 14 teachers present. They came to school under heavy police and gendarme escort.

Reports from Nkambe and Kumbo indicates that these towns have followed the footsteps of Bamenda and have observed a complete ghost town. The SDO for Donga Mantung send his emissaries on tour of some villages of Nkambe central and the reports they send back has been negative. The D.O for Ako Subdivision has been moving around the toen forcing parents to send their kids to school but this is however still proving difficult.

Bamenda Online has been able to make contact with some residents of Bali, Bafut, Mbengwi and Batibo who have confirmed that the strike is being observed.

In Limbe and Buea we have been able to confirm from some locals that the strike is ongoing. In Limbe the police have been making rounds to schools under the instruction of the administration collecting names of teachers who are not in schools and intimidating them with sanctions.

Earlier, the Presbyterian Education Authority issued a circular calling off school reopening on grounds of security. The released read “Dear PEA Principals, following numerous threats to our schools and in consultation with the proprietor I have been directed to inform you to tell our parents to hold on with their children for the re – opening till further notice”

The Minster of Secondary Education Jean Ernest MASSENA NGALLE BIBEHE on an extended working visit to the region has held several meetings with administrators, parent teachers association representative, traditional rulers and some village development associations prior to today’s resumption. The minister speaking to the presses after said discussions have been about a commitment towards the resumption of classes while government sought a solution to the objections raised during the Ad-hoc meeting in Bamenda.

The strike has also paralysed several government officers as many who do not own private vehicles could not go to work today. Banks, shops and the main markets in town are all shut down. Meanwhile for most part of the day, internet services in Bamenda were completely down, making it impossible to share the happenings on social media.