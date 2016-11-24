Google+ PRESS RELEASE: Pr. Maurice Kamto Reacts To Bamenda Protests | Bamenda Online

PRESS RELEASE: Pr. Maurice Kamto Reacts To Bamenda Protests

Added by Bamenda Online on November 24, 2016.
Saved under National, News
Tags: , , , , , , ,
Facebook
Fomusoh Rachel, Ndasi Fofang, Ambe Macmillian Awa, Enaf Charismata Benedictus, Nj Jason Chison, Fotso Mirrielle liked this post

 

Prof. Maurice Kamto

Prof. Maurice Kamto

My dear compatriots

 

It is with great difficulty that I am talking to  you on  this 23 rd November 2016, when the town of Bamenda, capital  of the North-West Region, has been the scene for  important demonstrations of citizens and civil society meant to be peaceful but alas again with victims to deplore.

 These events are a consequence of multiple frustrations and a feeling of contempt felt by our compatriots of English speaking areas. Begun by  Lawyers in this region, they are now followed by  the entire population including the "Bayamsellam" and teachers' unions to mention just a few, and have now turned into  in a general strike launched Monday, 21st November  2016. All this is the expression of a deep unhappiness that cannot be disregarded after we celebrated, not long ago, the 50th anniversary of the Reunification of the country under regrettable and criticized conditions, not only by the Populations.

 

The Cameroon Renaissance Movement (CMRM) recognizes the right to

peaceful demonstration of our fellow citizens, and has not stopped calling for a national dialogue since its launch in 2012. Moreover, in my speech during our Party meeting held in Bamenda on last 25th June, as well as other speeches before, I indicated that there is an Anglophone problem in Cameroon that has to be resolved politically and peacefully. I would like to reiterate that the CRM once in power  will organize a direct and frank dialogue to finally solve this problem between compatriots, brothers and sisters, while respecting our two English and French heritages and the unity of  our country.

 

As usual, faced with the cries of distress of our compatriots , the government answers only with state violence in  indifference and contempt for legitimate claims.

The CMR condemns all forms of violence, wherever it comes from, and appeals to the responsibilities of those in charge of the conduct of the country's affairs today.

The resolution of the Anglophone problem, social peace in the two regions directly concerned, as in the rest of the country, will not be obtained through repression or by an intergovernmental seminar whose visible objective is to buy people for the smooth running of an international competition in our country.

 

The CRM stands beside our anglophone compatriots and all  others who suffer in silence and recalls its firm conviction and commitment to dialogue as the way to solve the problems in our country. 

We express our condolences to families of victims of violence by  security forces that increase the suffering of our people and seriously tarnish the image of our country, at the moment when the country is hosting  many foreign delegations for a competition that emphasizes peace and concord in sport.

 

The CRM National President

 

Professor Maurice KAMTO

4 Responses to PRESS RELEASE: Pr. Maurice Kamto Reacts To Bamenda Protests

  1. fotso December 10, 2016 at 3:59 pm

    A good remards. I will sant an contributive deep refelction i 'm asure it willbe publshed.

    With best ragards

  2. REV DR FOBANG JN (USA) November 29, 2016 at 8:38 am

    WELL SAID. FORWARD EVER, BACKWARD NEVER!

  3. Bamu November 28, 2016 at 3:15 pm

    You love this Land of Promise. Keep on.

  4. Bamenda Realities November 24, 2016 at 5:40 pm

     

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA

*