NW Governor Reacts To Ongoing Strike in Bamenda

Speaking over the National Station, CRTV early this morning, Northwest Governor Adolph Lele L’Afrique said his administration has taken the necessary measures for law and order to reign in Bamenda. Speaking in French he said investigations are ongoing to establish and punish the perpetrators of these acts of vandalism.

The Governor also said the strike in Bamenda was championed by youths complaining against the raising rents of council shed and the bad state of the roads in Bamenda. According to him, the second problem, the bad state of roads in Bamenda will soon be solved with the renovation of the Babajou-Bamenda road which will also lead to the tarring of 13 km of inner city road in Bamenda. He also announced that thanks to an agreement between the government of Cameroon and France under the CD2, government will carry out substantial investment in the road sector in Bamenda in the days ahead.

He also said he has been instructed by government to leave no stone un-turn in efforts to find a lasting and durable solution to the crisis. The government he added has initiated dialogue with the lawyers and teachers towards this light.

He said contrary to warnings by so foreign diplomatic missions in Cameroon, the Northwest is safe and the forces of law and order have the situation under control.

Dispositions have been taken to secure schools and ensure a safe resumption of classes soonest. Governor Lele said it’s out of the question to loss a school year because it’s the nation, the parents and the teachers that are losing and called for dialogue in a republican spirit. On how effective the teachers’ strike is, he said it been observed in about 60% of the region.

By Abongwa Fozo