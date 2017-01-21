Kah Walla Beckons on Anglophones To Stand Up For Arrested Leaders

Kah Walla, leader of the Cameroon’s People Party (CPP) has released a statement on her Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/CameroonPeoplesParty/?fref=ts) after she visited the leaders of the Cameroon Anglophone Consortium under detention at the Secretariat Of Defense (SED) in Yaounde. Here is the statement in its entirety as posted on facebook.

“Very happy to report that we have seen Barrister Nkongho Felix Balla and Dr. Fontem Neba today.

They are both well and in strong spirits.

They report being literally kidnapped from the South West region on Tuesday 17 January and brought to Yaoundé by car, via Douala in the very early hours of Wednesday morning.

They are being held at the SED (Sécretariat d'Etat à la Défense). Since their arrival there they have been treated humanely.

The charges brought against them are of extreme gravity including secession, treason, inciting rebellion and acts of terrorism. These charges require that we as Cameroonians mobilize and act swiftly, non-violently, but with mass determination, to ensure their IMMEDIATE RELEASE.

If we do not mobilize quickly, efficiently and effectively, these leaders will pay a very heavy price.

Dr. Fontem Neba and Barrister Nkongho Balla have been part of the leadership of a movement that will forever change the perspective of how we determine the future of Cameroon. We must not let them pay the price of decades in prison or even their lives for these unfounded charges.

The Deputy Secretary General of the Cameroon People's Party and myself as President of the CPP joined a delegation of lawyers from the South West who had traveled to meet with Balla and Fontem.

We discussed the importance of mobilization with them. We are asking all political and civil society organizations and all citizens to follow the lead of the lawyers as they mobilize for the IMMEDIATE RELEASE of Dr. Fontem and Barrister Balla.

We must not cede to the fear that the government is trying to instill in us. It is time to STAND UP! Stand Up for Nkongho Balla and Fontem Neba, Stand Up for all those who have sacrificed their lives in this movement. Stand Up for Bobga and Tassang, stand up for the many who stood in the streets of Buea, Bamenda, Kumba and throughout the SW and NW.

It is in the eye of the storm, that the strength of the people will be known. STAND UP, STAND UP, STAND UP!

We must act without violence and with utmost determination to obtain freedom for these leaders! As we receive information on precise non-violent action to be taken, we will relay here.

Note: As we left the SED, we were informed that Mancho BBC had been brought there in the night. We were unable to see him, but will provide more information on his situation as we receive it.”