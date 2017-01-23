Journalists’ Union Condemns Peter Essoka And NCC

The Cameroon National Journalists’ Union known by its French acronym as SNJC has issued a strongly worded statement calling on its members (mostly French speaking journalists) to give a fair and equitable room to all opinions express by Cameroonians on the Anglophone crisis, federalism and secession. Below is the translated version (by Bamenda Online) of the statement.

“The National Union of Cameroon Journalists condemns in strong terms the decision of the National Communication Council against the media on the Anglophone crisis in the country.

On January 20, 2017, the president of the National Communication Council (NCC), Peter Essoka, read a statement on CRTV, warning media houses about how they treat the current crisis in Northwest and South-West Regions. Among other things, the communiqué prohibits the media organs from addressing issues related to federalism and secession.

The outing of the president of the NCC comes after several measures have been taken to restrict freedoms of expression, in particular the suspension of the Internet in the Northwest and the Southwest regions.

The National Union of Cameroon Journalists calls on all media houses and journalists to disregard the injunctions of Mr Peter Essoka, once again condemns the cynicism of the NCC, and to consider the injunctions as null and void and of no effect. The SNJC invites the Cameroon media and journalists to give a fair and equitable airspace to all the opinions expressed by Cameroonian citizens on the issues of federalism and secession.

The SNCC notes that the NCC and its president are no longer hiding to defend and implement the censorship imposed by the regime that subsidizes them.

The SNJC reserves the right to retaliatory actions against Peter Essoka, the NCC and the government they serve.

SNJC asks the Fédipresse and the other media promoters to clarify their positions on the professional existence and legitimacy of the NCC.

Done at Douala on 21 January 2017

Denis Nkwebo

President of the SNJC”