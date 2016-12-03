Issa Tchiroma Reacts Angrily To US State Department’s Calls For Restraint

Cameroon’s Minister of Communication and government spokesman Issa Tchiroma Bakari has reacted angrily to the US State Department’s statement calling for restraint by the government of Cameroon in its crackdown of the protest in Bamenda and Buea. Issa Tchiroma took to the airwaves yesterday December 2 to press government’s viewpoint .

"The United States of America is deeply concerned by the loss of lives, injuries and damage as a result of protests that turned violent in Bamenda and Buea, the respective capitals of Cameroon’s North-West and South-West regions "Said John Kirby, Deputy Secretary and spokesperson for the US Department of Public Affairs

The statement released on November 28, 2016 further calls on “all parties to show restraint, refrain from further violence and engage in dialogue for a peaceful resolution to the current protest”

In his statement to the press he reminded the US that Cameroon is a state of law and that its government’s duties to restore law and order when it’s threaten. He blamed the Americans for failing to mention that vandals killed a gendarme officer on duty and a guard with illegal firearm. He also quick to remind the Americans that the government has allocated 2 billion FCFA for secondary institutions, recruited 1000 young bilingual teachers and annulled the penalties for late payment of fess amongst others.

He also said the forces of law and order under the various administrative authorities have showed restraint and professionalism in the management Of the demonstrations in Bamenda and Buea, in strict compliance with the law and Cameroon's international commitments on human rights. He also said Investigations shall be carried out on reported cases of abuse and appropriate disciplinary measures shall be taken if proven to be correct.