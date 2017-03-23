Invisible Ghost Terrorizes Bamenda Once Again

Foba Carole liked this post

Despite the heavy deployment of troops, Bamenda capital of the Northwest has been plunged into a ghost state, with shops, banks, inter-urban transport agencies, offices, restaurants,

markets, taxis, “benskin” and neigbourhood provision stores all shut down in strict respect to the calls for a ghost town in solidarity with the Anglophones (Mancho Bibixy, Bar. Nkongho Bella and Dr. Fontem Niba) standing trial today March 23, at the Yaoundé Military Tribunal.

Since the start of the ghost town last January, today’s ghost town could be described as 99.9 % effective, largely due to the recent burning of the Bamenda Food Market which send shivers down the pine of those reluctant to observe it. There is a heavy police presence in all the major junctions of Hospital Round About, City Chemist, Mobi-Nkwen, Custom Junction, Ntarikon with mobile units patrolling, some in plain clothes.

Several arrests have been made already, most of them young boys, picked up at various parts of town. The reasons for their arrests are still not known, but it would appear they may have been trying to enforce the respect of the ghost town. They were transported under heavily guarded police pick up vehicles towards Ntarikon.

Our reporters on the field have been facing so many challenges getting pictures of the state of the town, one, deployed at the Hospital Round About had his memory card confiscated by a police officers for taking pictures of closed shops.

Reports from Bali, Santa, Mbengwi and Bambui say these towns are also shut down completely.