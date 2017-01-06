Head Of State Message to the Nation 31-12-16

Fellow Cameroonians,

My Dear Compatriots,

The year 2016 which is drawing to an end was marked by many events of great significance for our nation.

This year we got off to a good start. Donors, including the International Monetary Fund, hailed the resilience of our economy despite an unfavourable context.

Our defence and security forces beat back Boko Haram and put it on the defensive.

Our country resolutely embarked on a new phase of its grand project to accelerate growth and create jobs and wealth…

