Grand’ Prix of literary Associations 2016 Shortlist

The Shortlist of the fourth edition of the Grand Prix of Literary Associations has just been released, disclosing nine Nominees amongst the 101 works from the pre-selected. The three Nominated works of the Research Category are all written in French. One from Cameroon, another one from Senegal, while the third is from Chad.The Belles-Lettres Category is made of six works: two from Cameroon, two from Nigeria (both written in their original English version), one from Côte d'Ivoire, and another one from Morocco.

According to the GPLA Team, the Jury is made of bilingual persons, some being from foreign countries. The Award Ceremony will be held on March 09, 2017 in the Muna Foundation theater, Yaoundé (Cameroon). The two expected laureates will be chosen from the list below.

RESEARCH CATEGORY:

1- Le droit camerounais de la famille, by Jean Joss Milingo and Ebele

Dikor Alain Michel. Endorsed by "Association des Juristes chercheurs".

2-Le Tchad et son pétrole, by Hassan Adoum-Bakhit Haggar (Chad).

Endorsed by "Association pour la promotion de la littérature

tchadienne".

3-AFROTOPIA, by Felwine Sarr (Senegal). Endorsed by "Cercle littéraire

des jeunes du Cameroun"

BELLES-LETTRES CATEGORY

1-Tambours – poèmes d'exil, by Enoh Meyomesse (Cameroon). Endorsed by

Pen Zentrum Deutschland.

2-Le mariage de plaisir, by Tahar Ben Jelloun. Endorsed by Union des

Arts et Cultures africains (Morocco).

3-ODUFA – A lover's tale, by Othuke Ominiabohs. Endorsed by NKA

Literary Club (Nigeria).

4-The Fishermen, by Chigozie Obioma. Endorsed by Naija Young Writers'

Club (Nigeria).

5-Le Kélèdougou ou la république des intrigues (Côte d'Ivoire), by

Tohou Djemohan. Endorsed by "Mahol Mes" (Cameroon).

6-AFANE – Forêt Equatoriale, by Eric Mendi. Endorsed by Maison de la

culture d'Ebolowa (Cameroon).

Grand' Prix Literary Association