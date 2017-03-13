GPLA 2016 Pays Tribute to Sankie Maimo and Other Contemporary Authors

Late Cameroonian writer Sankie Maimo has been awarded the Grand Prix de la Mémoire on this March 9th 2017, at the Muna Foundation Theater in Yaoundé. The Muna’s indeed had the honour to host the awards ceremony of the fourth edition of the Grand Prix of Literary Associations. The Grand Prix de la Mémoire of this year pays tribute to the author of I am vindicated, for all his literary career, and to recall him on minds. The last edition was awarded to Senegalese Cheikh Anta Diop.

Eric Mendi for his part was the great Winner in the Belles-Lettres Category. His work entitled AFANE – Forêt Equatoriale was prefered to Tahar Ben Jelloun’s (Member of the Goncourt Academy), Chigozie Obioma’s (Shortlisted in the Man Booker Prize 2015), and other gifted writers’ works. Mendi’swork was endorsed by « Maison de la Culture Québec – Cameroun. »

In the Research Category, Senegalese author Felwine Sarr won the prize, thanks to his book entitled Afrotopia, that had been proposed to the Jury by CLIJEC, a Cameroonian literary association. The Grand Prix des Mécènes went to Ivorian writer Bernard Dadié, and the French literary association Gangotena won the Asso-prize 2016. The Jury was chaired by Professor Hubert Mono Ndjana and made of ten members; two of them were from foreign countries, especially from Chad and Canada.

