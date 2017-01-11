Government releases 21 Anglophone Youths Ahead of Ad-hoc Meeting

The bus transporting the detainees arriving the governor's office explanade

Some 21 out of the presumed 41 youths still in detention arrested in Bamenda last December 8, 2016 have been released. They arrived Bamenda yesterday morning accompanied by very heavily armed and masked security official and were received by Northwest Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique at the esplanade of the Governor’s office Up Station.

Their release comes a day before the Ad-hoc Inter-ministerial meeting charged with finding a solution to the ongoing teachers’ strike meet for the second session in Bamenda on Thursday January 12, 2017.

To welcome those released were family members who have been informed of their arrival beforehand. Others who could find their love ones amongst the 21 burst into hysteric wailing like toddlers on their first day in school.

Questions still abound about the where about of the remaining 20 youths still in detention in Yaoundé at the Kondengui Maximum Prison and at the Gendarmerie Headquarters SED. Some parents are suspecting that their children could have been killed and their corpses hidden from them.

It’s not clear what would be the response of the Teachers’ trade union representatives when they meet with government officials tomorrow in the 2nd Inter-ministerial Ad-hoc meeting. Some are calling for the unconditional and total release of all those arrested in Kumba and Bamenda still under detention in Yaoundé before any further discussion.

13 youths are still under detention at SED, they include; Munguh Azeh Christy (Bda), Pang James (Kumba), Enoh Windong Moses (B’da), Sundjon Dieudonne (B’da) Ngeme Eugene (Kumba), Moforchu Che Jean Pierre (B’da), Gerard Yusinyu (B’da), Levala Brian (B’da), Manyaka Gaston (Kumba), Awemu Joseph (B’da and sick), Dasi Roland (B’da and sick), Nkwambe Isaac (Kumba and sick) and Munji Roland (B’da and sick) and at Kondengui six more are still in detention; they include Ngalim Felix, Tsi Conrad , Tambou Cedric, Tah Emile, Nsoh Ringobert and Tamngwa Malvin.

This list provided by Hon. Fobi Nchinda who personally visited them in detention with lawyers shows that two of the detainees are unaccounted for.

By Abongwa Fozo