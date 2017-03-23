CPDM Barons Plot Party Anniversary in Secrecy As Ghost Hunt Them

One of the greatest challenges facing CPDM bigwigs in the Northwest region and the entire former West Cameroon is how and where to hold the party’s 32nd anniversary celebration this Friday March 24 due to the present socio-political problems and the devastating effects of the ghost town.

The Prime Minister and Head of Government Philomon Yang is at the head of a delegation that has been in town since early this week with desperate calls for militants to defy fear and conquer for Mr. Biya and his CPDM Party. In A meeting at the Bamenda Ayaba Hotel, the PM enjoined party militants to stand up for their rights for fear has never built a nation.

Bamenda Online on the other hand has been informed that the party held close door meetings to plan for the event. Some of the party barons advocated for a low profile event not to further infuriate the population. The PM decided to move to his Native Oku where he hopes to have a favourable outing far from the disgrace that may await him in Bamenda.

This left the very unfortunate Atanga Nji Paul looking for options that could redeem him with his Bamenda based militants, while at the same time pleasing his master. At press time, militants were still not clear as to where they would hold the event in the three sections of the party in Bamenda. Many have suggested a low profile event at the Bamenda congress Hall which is presently being used as a police camp. Some local party leaders have squarely put the blame at Atanga Nji’s door step, blaming him for destroying a party that they have labourously built in Bamenda over the past few years, though none is confident enough to challenge him face on.

Meanwhile a group of CPDM scouts were in town today to gauge the atmosphere before tomorrow’s key event. Some who confided to Bamenda Online said they would advise party hierarchy against a public rally. Meanwhile the party in Bali has promised to hold the anniversary come what may.

It should be recalled that an effective ghost town took place in Bamenda and other towns of the region today, with another planned for March 24 to cripple whatever anniversary celebration has been planned.