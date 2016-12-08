Google+ Black Thursday in Pictures | Bamenda Online

Black Thursday in Pictures

Added by Bamenda Online on December 8, 2016.
Here are some of the pictures of Thursday street protest in Bamenda by our reporters who suffered in the hands of the armed forces and civilians to get them.

black smoke from burning tyres covered the skyline of Bamenda

More barricades as they population tried to hem the PM and entourage at Ayaba

burning tyres on a road barricade at the Sonac Street

The military chopper hovering over head was used to relay information of the protesters position

The police and gendarmes taking up strategic junctions to push the population into the quarters for some CPDM bigwigs to be evacuated from Town

City Chemist (liberty Square) remained one of the strategic places for the battle of Bamenda

Police searched all who attempted to cross their security line

The army was brought in to clear some of the barricades

The army fired at random in an effort to scare the population

Army truck clearing the way for some of the CPDM big wigs to leave town

a Campost van was victim of the protest

Tear gas covered the entire commercial Avenue and Old Town

Water Canon used to spray buildings at the Commercial Avenue

More tear gas at the Commercial Avenue

Teargas fired at the Commercial Avenue to Disperse the population

