Black Thursday in Pictures
Here are some of the pictures of Thursday street protest in Bamenda by our reporters who suffered in the hands of the armed forces and civilians to get them.
The world was shocked when former president Yahya Jammeh conceded to defeat. The twenty-two years ruler of Gambia said “ I told you, Gambians, that I would not question the outcome of the results and would accept it”. This is a man who received continuous reprimand from fellow African leaders about his rule over his people. Others kept singing his praises. During the recent December one elections; internet was shut down, observes were barred from entering the country. We all looked at his leadership with worry. We are shocked that the dictator finally accepted that his people are tired of his rule, he has handed over power with a peaceful baton. We must congratulate him for accepting defeat and congratulating the new leader. However we are concerned about utterances of the new president, honorable Adama Barrow! For it is not good for a leader to overstay in power, even if the constitution is silence on term limits. It is always advisable to serve your people and allow a new leader like Barrow with a new vision to take over. For political positions are not royal positions which are birth rights which means only death can bring a new leader. A message must be send to President Adama Barrow, he must mind his words during this exciting period. Twice he has said he will only serve three years instead of five years because he wants to bring about electoral reforms and improve the lives of his people. He must not act like a fake prophet and lie to us, predicting the future he is unsure of. We are yet to see how he will perform and as a result, we reject his excited commitment, that he will serve three of the five years. He is lying and speaking from happiness. He reminds us of the President of Uganda who once said ‘ One term is enough for Uganda’ and next he is in power for over 30 years. We know he had invested everything in this election and badly wanted to lead Gambia. His election into power bring with him the opportunity to improve the lives of the people of Gambia. Post his election we expect media freedom, less police brutality and religious tolerance. With him in power we are pleading that, the conditions of his people must improve, they must stop travailing on a boat to Europe seeking economic emancipation. It is worrying that amongst the number of Africans traveling to Europe for economic relief Gambians are in majority. This must stop! Gambia owes Africa a good story. This electoral leadership change gives us hope. The excitement must not be killed by office ‘air-corn’ comfort. For we know, when leaders are yearning for acceptance they speak as they wish, the challenge comes when they are in office, faced with service delivery. President Barrow we are observing your term with concern. You dare not fail your voters, who in majority are youth.…
