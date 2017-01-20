Biya Ignores Anglophone Cries, Arrest Consortium Leaders

The leaders of the Cameroon Anglophone Civil Society Consortium (CACSC), Bar. Nkongho Felix and Dr. Niba Fontem alongside Mancho Bibixy, the leader of the Coffin Revolution have been arrested and transferred to Yaoundé. They were arrested on Tuesday, minutes after the Territorial Administration and Decentralization Minister, Emmanuel Rene Sadi outlawed the activities of the Southern Cameroon National Council (SCNC) and the CACSC. The third member of CACSC Tassang Wilfred who also doubles as the Leader of CATTU is said to have gone into hiding.

The authorities also attempted to arrest Ayah Paul Abine, the leader of the opposition AFP party and Deputy Attorney General at the Supreme Court but were unable when he presented them with the process involved in arresting a Supreme Court Judge.

Bar. Nkongho Felix and Dr. Fontem were interrogated in Yaoundé at the Secretariat for Defense in charge of the National Gendarmerie (SED) where they are currently held. Bamenda Online also gathered that Bar. Akere Muna accompanied by his brother Benard Muna and over 20 other lawyers joined forces to defend the accused. Latest unconfirmed report circulated on social media say they have been released on bail.

Their arrested also coincided with an internet blackout across the entire Northwest and Southwest regions, as the regime tries to silence calls for a two state federation by Anglophones.

The town of Bamenda just like Kumba, Buea and other towns in English Cameroon are heavily militarised with the specialised police operation unit GSO roaming the streets of Bamenda in amoured gear and hands on triger. The situation in Bamenda remains extremely volatile with the security forces still searching for Tassang Wilfried in vein.

Many southern Cameroonians consider the minister decision to outlawed these groups and arrest their leaders as null and void and have void to continue with the protest. Calls for more ghost town operations in defiance of Yaoundé continue to echo across the entire southern Cameroon despite the complete breakdown of internet traffic. The general consensus amongst the general population in Bamenda now is that schools will not resume on Monday 23 January, the ghost town continues and the Southern Cameroon will boycott the 11 of February Youth day celebration which they consider a sell out to the Anglophones.

By Abongwa Fozo