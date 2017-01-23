Google+ B’da-Ghost Town Season 3, Episode 1 in Images | Bamenda Online

B’da-Ghost Town Season 3, Episode 1 in Images

Added by Abongwa Fozo on January 23, 2017.
Ntarikon street this afternoon

Up Station the sit of Government is also deserted

Bamenda

 Ntamulung Street

Sonac Street Bamenda today

Ntamulung usually populated was silent today

The Bus agencies were all shut down for business

City Chemist Round About

Musango Bus service grounded by the Ghost town

Small Makon beside Guarantee Express

City Chemist Round About

Che Street Ntarikon

Dreamland Street

Bamenda Food Market Street, one of the busiest in Bda

Groupement Special Vehicles roaming Bamenda have been scaring the population instead

Police pick vehicles were the most visible in town

Fish Pond Hill

Schools remained completely shut down in defiance of Yaounde

