Bamenda: Christmas Day Accident Leaves One dead and Others Injured

A 49 years old man was crushed to dead by the weight of a bus he was traveling in as it overturned early this morning descending the Station Hill, at the Finance Junction Bamenda. A few others were rush to the hospital with injuries, while it took hours for the Army Rescue unit to lift another man to safety whose hand was lying underneath the vehicle.

Eye witnesses say the Bus that had almost completed it’s descend into town suddenly swirled out of control scrubbing the roadside tarmac before hitting an electric pole and turned over to lay on its right side. Some of the bus occupant said the driver appeared to have been battling with sleep before the incident occurred.

The lone man that died was identified as Agwe Solomon Afri, he had the sum of 91,000 frs on him but his phone could not be found to informed his love ones. His corpse has been taken to the Bamenda Regional Hospital Mortuary.

The Bus matriculated NW 470 AV belonging to Moghamo Express was traveling from Douala to Bamenda and was just a couple of minutes away from its final stopover at the Hospital Round About. Many onlookers at the scene blame the accident to overworked drivers who are forced to make several trips between Bamenda and the SW, Douala and Yaoundé to cope with the huge backload of passengers that are travelling up-country for the end of year feasts.

By Fokum Emmanuel P.