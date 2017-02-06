Bamenda : 45 Year Woman Found Dead

The lifeless body of a lady by name Bishie Relindis, born on the 20 of July 1972 in Menchum Division of the Northwest region was this morning found at her home at the Fish Pond Hill Road, above the Bamenda Food Market. No one is certain of the cause of her mystery death.

Bishie a mother of two and an apprentice at a decoration workshop at Fish Pond Hill lives by herself. Her close friends said she return from the village two days ago after a short visit, complaining of cough and catarrh. This they said persisted up to Sunday evening when they went out to watch the finals of the AFCON between Cameroon and Egypt. She left for home still not feeling fine after the match.

This morning they got worried when she failed to pick her calls. They decided to check on her but where shocked to find her motionless body on her bed with foamy saliva still oozing out of her mouth. The raised an alarm, and in a short while the place was swarmed by curious and bewildered onlookers. The authorities were also alerted.

The State Counsel for Mezam, Fon Ignatius Mbafor, accompanied by the D.O for Bamenda II, Iteo Peter Mbongo, judicial police officers and a medical doctor soon arrived the scene. The state Counsel ordered for an autopsy to be carried out to determine the cause of her death. Her corpse has been taken to the Bamenda Regional Hospital Mortuary while the police continue with their investigations.

By Niba Jerome