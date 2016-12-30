Bafut Sons Launch Giant Project to Light Up Fondom

Two sons of Bafut land, Ngwa Fube and Dr. Ngongalah Stephen have launched a giant project to light up the streets of the Fondom using solar energy. His Royal Highness, Fon Abumbi II of Bafut launched the first phase of the project on December 28, 2016 at the Agyati Market with a call on the people of Bafut to rally behind their sons to see this dream come true.

“This is the first time we in Bafut are seeing this technology brought to us right to the village level, we are very happy firstly because the public electricity system ENEO regularly is failing us in many aspects…, secondly ENEO is very costly, the bills that come to us monthly are those that we cannot afford at village level and therefore the solar system which we have inaugurated today would be less costly and suitable for the village level” the Fon said.

“This is a wonderful initiative that would project Bafut to the limelight, these are things that we only see in Europe and the big cities like Douala and Bamenda, but today its becoming a dream in Bafut land” Fon Abumbi II added.

According to Dr. Ngongalah, the project was born out of the need to alleviate the difficulties of the Bafut man and to enable him confront night life, criminality and the development of the village. “ I was a student in Italy and when I come back for holidays to meet my family two years ago I realized there was no entertainment in the evening, work was very difficult, children could not read and study on time because there was no light, many girls were raped and so on”

The project has been estimated to cost staggering 250 million FCFA to light the major streets of Bafut Fondom from Nsoh to Nsani. The pair acknowledged the fact that it’s a huge task that lay ahead of them and they called on sons and daughters of Bafut to help them realized this dream.

Dr. Ngongalah said the money would come from the proceed of a mega concert to be organized on December 31 at PSS Bafut bringing together artist like Jovi, Reniss, Mr. Leo, Salatiel, Ambe and others, the support of friends in Europe and partners organization and local politicians and elites.

Back Home Solar has been contracted to do the installation. Its Director, US based Fese Epie assured the people of Bafut that the solar lamps have a life span of 25 years and a battery life of 10 years. She explained that smaller lamps and solar panels that can carry up to five bulbs and charge a phone and other devises are available and tailored made for the rural area.

By Padmia Shatu in Bafut