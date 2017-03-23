Another Anglophone Lawyer Adducted In Bamenda

Details are still emerging about the arrest and transfer to Yaoundé of a prominent Anglophone lawyer, and Human Right activist Barrister Fon Robert, as government operatives in Bamenda and other Anglophone towns still continue to intimidate Anglophones with extra-judicial arrests and kidnappings.

Information reaching us says he was summoned to the Governor’s office last Thursday March 16 where he was picked up by the police and whisked off to Yaounde where he is presently under detention. He has not been formally charge, and as in those previously arrested, they state would now have to trump up charges against him to build a case against him.

His arrest comes at a time where they are numerous press reports that the former President of Transparency International Africa- Bar. Akere Muna has been summoned to the Gendarmerie in Yaoundé.

Several practicing lawyers in Bamenda have simply disappeared into thin air since government began its crack down on Anglophones advocating for a federal system of governance, following a general strike and boycott of courts and schools by common law lawyers and English teachers since late 2016, a move that has paralysed the judicial and educational sectors and even business activities in the former West Cameroon.