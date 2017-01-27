Anglophone Leaders Could Face the Guillotine

The arrested Anglophone leaders would appear before the Yaounde Military Tribunal next week to answer charges on 8 counts levied against them. These charges trumped up since January 25th against Bar. Nkongho Felix, Dr. Fontem Niba and Mancho Bibixy includes hostility against the fatherland, secession, civil war, revolution, armed band, propagation of false information, attack on public officials and collective resistance.

The anti-terrorism law No.2014/028 of 23 December 2014 on the suppression of acts of terrorism in Cameroon states partially that “whoever, acting alone as an accomplice or accessory, commits or threatens to commit an act likely to cause death, endanger physical integrity, cause body injury or material damage, destroy natural resource, the environment or cultural heritage with intent to…intimidate the public, provoke a situation of terror…disrupt the national functioning of public services…create widespread insecurity in the country, shall be punished with a death penalty…” .

Initially announced as a law against the Boko Haram Group, the real intend of the law is now becoming apparent. According to the Le Jour newspaper of January 27, 2017, the paper noted that the investigating judge at the Military Tribunal accuses Bar. Nkongho, Dr. Fontem and Mancho Bbc of intentions of intimidating the state to provoke a situation of terror to compel the Government adopt the proposals put forward by the so called Anglohone Civil Society Consortium, disrupt the normal functioning of public services from providing essential services to the population, create a crisis situation among the population and to create a popular rebellion in the country.

According to Articles 74 and 96 of the Criminal Code, the accused are considered to be criminally responsible for the acts cited above. However, Mr. Nkongho, Dr. Fontem and Mr. Mancho Bibixy enjoy the presumption of innocence.