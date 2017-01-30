Anglophone Crisis: SDF Weighs In, Invites AU, Calls on Biya to Act Fast

Meeting in Bamenda this weekend, the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Social Democratic Front (SDF) sent a strong signal to the Yaoundé authorities in a resolution issued at the end of the conclave. The SDF officially invited the Council of Peace and Security of the United Nations to intervene in crisis. The party of Ni John Fru Ndi also declared fraudulent the 1972 Referendum and calls for a Constitutional conference in Cameroon amongst others.

The NEC resolution condemns the abduction, kidnapping and arrest of unarmed innocent civilians and their transfer to Yaoundé, the manipulation of traditional rulers, the suppression of internet lines, the manipulation of public opinion and calls on Mr. Biya to release those arrested amongst many other demands and to act quickly or the SDF will take its responsibilities.

Below is the complete resolution by NEC