Anglophone Crisis: PCC Moderator Calls For Dialogue

In a Press Conference in Bamenda yesterday, the chief Priest of the PCC, the Rt. Rev. Fonki Samuel called for dialogue with the striking teachers and lawyers towards a peaceful resolution of the Anglophone crisis that has plague activities in both the Northwest and the South West regions of Cameroon.

Reading out what appears to be the resolutions of the Executive Committee Meeting of the PCC that held in Buea on January 27, 2017, Rev. Fonki said the PCC “lends it voice to all the efforts of well meaning Cameroonians to bring a fruitful closure to the situation that is plaguing our beloved nation in the North and South West regions”

He went further to propose that “amnesty be granted to all those who are detained because of their political ideologies, and those detained because of crimes within this period, should be detained and tried in regions where they were arrested so that their rights to be cared for by family members and friends would be guaranteed”

The release went a step further to plead for further arrest by security forces to be discontinued and for Christians of the PCC to go down on their knees to pray for the nation.

Responding to questions from the press, the PCC Moderator made it clear that though he is proprietor of PCC schools, he did not call for the strike action and does not have the right to call it off. He however called for meaningful dialogue to redress the situation.

He said the government should show good faith by implementing the resolutions that were accepted by teachers at the the ad-hoc committee in Bamenda. He added that the heavy presence of troops in and around schools is not helping the situation at all.

The press conference came at a time the SDF was meeting in conclave at the Ntarikon Residence of Ni John Fru Ndi where they issued a similar call.

The PCC Buea declaration was signed by Rev. Fonki Smauel, Rev. Babila George Fochang, Ngole Ndive Mbuayo, Rev. Bessong Johnson Tabe, Rev. Jum Ignatius, Rev. Dr. Julius Ngwa Ambe, Rev. Nganji Christain Ndi, Rev. Ndiaka Timothy, Rev. Ajime Nelson, Dr. Assam George and Viban Gladys.

By Abongwa Fozo