Anglophone Consortium Announces Another Ghost Town For Monday & Tuesday

Following the hugely successful ghost town that held in Anglophone Cameroon on Moday January 9, giving the teachers’ trade union representatives more leverage on the negotiating table with the government last Thursday and Friday, another ghost-town operation has been called for by the Cameroon Anglophone Civil Society Consortium for Monday and Tuesday January 16 and 17.

The next round of the operation ghost-town according to the Consortium is to press the government of La Republique to organize a Referendum for West Cameroonians to return back to the Two State Federation and for the unconditional release of all the youths from West Cameroon still under detention in Yaoundé. (see communiqué below)

The Release comes after the Consortium called off a planned press conference due at the Church Centre Mankon on Friday January 14, citing insecurity as the reason.

On Thursday and Friday, in two lengthy and stormy sessions lasting well into the night, the Ad-hoc Committee discussed and conclude on some fifteen points that if implemented would go a long way to radically change the educational system of the country. But this was followed by flash clashes in town where about 4 persons were shut, two vehicles destroyed at the Custome Brigade Sonac Street and several palletes of Dudu Milk, bottled water and toillet tissues were looted by some youth. Several streets were also blocked by the youths in response to rumours that the trade union leaders where being held hostaged and forced to sign documents.

Some of the points adopted by the ad-hoc committee: included the redeployment of French teachers from the engish subsystem of education to where they are appropriate to be done before March 2017,the recognition of religious studies as a subject for employment, raised as a very strong point that only a federal state can preserve the Anglo-Saxon identity of the country and to be tabled in parliament in the next session, the released of youths still under detention in Yaoundé, and for universities in English Cameroon to vote their leaders and set criteria for admission into our universities, creation of a national Polytechnic for anglohone, creation of another higher teachers' training school for Francophone were also adopted as tabled amongst others.

Dr. Fontem Niba, Secretary General of SYNES and the Consortium had said before the second day of discussions that solving the teachers’ problem was not a signal to end the strike, and that the lawyers’ strike is inextricably linked to that of the teachers and both problems would have to be solve before classes can resume in Anglophone Cameroon.

By Fokum Emmanuel Pivaga