Biya Vows to Defeat Killers Of Security Forces, Convenes Urgent Security Meeting

The Head of State Paul Biya in a very uncharacteristic interview has promised to take all necessary steps to put the criminals responsible for the killing of Cameroonian security forces in the Northwest and Southwest regions “out of harm’s way”

He made the remarks at the foot of the plane as he arrived Yaounde from Abidjan after taking part in the Africa Union-European Union Summit. In the rare interview to the national press, Mr. Biya spoke on the repeated killings of men in uniform in these regions.

"I learned with emotion the assassination of four Cameroonian soldiers and two policemen in the south-west of our country. Following the unfortunate disappearance of these brave military and police officers, I would like to offer my condolences to the families and to our valiant defense and security forces” he said, reading from a prepared note.

“I think things are now perfectly clear for everyone” he added, a part of the brief statement probably intended for the international community. He described those behind it as a group of terrorist and secessionists. He concluded by saying that he will “ensure peace and security are safeguarded throughout the country.

Barely hours after the statement, Beti Assomo, Minister Delegate in-charge of Defense at the Presidency, convenes a special security meeting for Yaounde tomorrow December 1, 2017. According to a statement by the minister, it’s under the high instructions of the head of state in view of the security situation which is deteriorating day by day.

The meeting would bring together all the top military and gendarmerie commanders from the central units and the regions.

By Abongwa Fozo in Yaoundé