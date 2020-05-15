Covid-19: BeLA Encourages Journalists To Mainstream Gender Issues

M. Yekpu Eleen explaining the importance of the workshop to participants

Journalists, reporters, bloggers, radio animators and national language broadcasters from across the NW region have been encouraged to mainstream gender in the reporting of covid-19.

Journalist should “take into consideration the specific needs of women and girls” when reporting on the effects and impact of Covid-19, Mrs Yekpu Eleen Ndze, President of BeLA (Beacon of Light Associatio) said while opening the one day training workshop at the Mondial Hotel Bamenda on May 13, 2020.

The novel Corona virus she said has a “devastating consequence to humanity” and it’s impact on women and girls calls for “the need for a gender sensitive response of the media to the pandemic”

Covid-19 she continued has deepened pre-existing inequalities in society, exposing vulnerabilities in our social, political and economic systems. The workshop she concluded will help the media practioners fully understand covid-19, explore how women and girls lives are changing and help explore measures to accompany the immediate and long term recovery efforts.

In his presentation on the impact of covid-19 pandemic on the women and girls of the Northwest Region, Mr. Tendongmo Franclin chief of service at the regional delegation of Women Empowerment and the Family painted an austerious situation that showed that pregnant women attending pre-natal clinics and vacinantions of their babies are highly exposed, inadequate equipment for female health workers who make up about 70% or the health workforce, unpaid care work load on them has increased as more children are out of schools and more old people need care.

Many women he highlighted work in the informal sector like buyam sellam and have seen their activities restricted by the preventive measures. More women have also been affected in the private sectors working as teachers, nurses, cleaners etc who can monger continue with their work becuase of the pandemic and above all many under lock down face several forms of violence and abuse against them.

Mr. Teteh Kingsley cordinator of the Covid-19 Centre at the Bamenda Regional Hospital enlightened the participants on the causes and mode of transmission of the desease, incubation period, presentation and diagnoses, management of cases, the prevention protocol and current response measure put in place against the pandemic.

The participants were also drilled on the best was to mainstream gender issues in their reporting. Mrs. Obah Rose, Vice National Coordinator, Gender Data Network and station manger CBS Bamenda encouraged the participants to “amplify the voices of women, support their participation in public debate, chellenge gender stereotypes and hold decision makers accountable for women rights” in all their activities.

faccilitators at the workshop

Earlier while opening the workshop, Mr. Wirba Hassan, Regional Delegate for Women Empowerment and the Family told the participants to focus on prevention as the best away out of the crisis. He called on all to follow WHO and government guidelines in relation to covid-19. The women of the NW are facing a double crises he added, referring to the anglophone crisis and the novel Corona virus. Beside women, there are more vulnerable group of women that include those with disbilitiea, IDPs and minority groups like the Mbororos.

Mrs. Yekpu Eleen Ndze later announced that a monitoring group will be set up to monitor reports and articles on mainstreaming gender in covid-19 reporting and prizes will be handed out by June ending 2020.

By Abongwa Fozo