B’da Regional Hospital E-Ward Gets New Look

Four years back, the male surgical ward also known as the “E-ward” was considered one of the dirtiest in the Bamenda Regional Hospital (BRH). The sanitary condition was poor, the walls were peeling off, the floor was wearing out, leaving a rough an uneven surface with dusty patches, and the toilets were stationed about 20 metres away from the ward posing a nuance to the patients and their careers. Today, the hospital can boast of an ‘android’ E-Ward which was reopened by the Director Dr. Kinge Thompson, in the presence of hospital administration and staff.

During the opening ceremony that took place at the E-ward, the General Supervisor at the Bamenda Regional Hospital, Dr Mrs Njini Rose, expressed gratitude to the Director and to the Ward Charge and her team for the upgrading of the E-Ward. She advised them to be collaborative, care for the ward so that when the administration turns back to look at the gift offered they will feel proud and will not hesitate to do more. The General Supervisor presented them breast pocket watches, a gift from the Director of the Hospital.

The Medical Adviser for the Regional Hospital, Dr Njokam, thanked the administration and particularly the Director who remembered the E-ward in this phase of renovation works at the BRH. He went ahead to plead that more equipment be put at their disposal.

“When we take care of sick people it is always a process of sanctification, I have learnt. Therefore, I continue calling on all of you, men and women, working in all the different capacity we have in the hospital to come here with one heart that will cause you to be focused on the work that God has given you” the Director Dr. Kinge Thomson advised the staff of the E-Ward

“ Because that work is giving you a chance to go to Heaven” he said adding that their job gives them the opportunity to come in contact with Christ in their daily routine. Christ he continued “ comes to you in every possible disguised manner. For E-ward, you are certainly going to meet Christ who has come with a diabetic foot, with a chronic wound which does not smell good at all, with an operation that is complicated and you have to do dressings over and over. Christ will come to you in the form of a patient who calls you only when you are tired, Christ will come to you in the form of a patient who calls you when you are about to go home”

The Director advised that in order that they do not lose that chance, they should set their mind on their work and treat the patients as if “you were given an opportunity to treat the Head of State or the Minister of Public Health

The Director praised the contractor for a job well executed before telling the staff stationed at the E-Ward that h is aware of their difficulties and will be addressing them progressively.

The Ward Charge for E-Ward, Mme Tosam Miranda expressed sincere thanks to the management of the hospital and to the Director in particular for taking them out of the analog ward into a digital age ward. She however pledged to handle and judiciously use the gift so that when need arise for her to demand more, the administration will be proud of how well she and her team managed the building

The freshly refurbished ward was blessed by the Chaplain of the Regional Hospital Bamenda, Rev. Aziah Samuel, who called on Christ to be at the centre of all activities carried out there.

The Management of The Bamenda Regional Hospital has been gradually mordenizing the hospital. Similar refurbishing and embellishment had been carried out in the Female surgical and medical, Male medical and gynecological wards and tat the Hospital compound. The next would be the pediatric ward also known as “B” ward. The wards are being renovated following institutional analysis carried out four years ago and started from the wards under bad states and will progressively cover the entire hospital.

By Pedia Shatu T.