Bamenda II Council Organizes Sports For Unity

The Bamenda II council is organizing a three day outdoor sporting competition aimed at uniting the youths and elites in the face of common challenges. The event that started on Friday May 22 to end on Sunday the 23rd was launched by the Mayor Peter Chenwi, at Ayaba Hotel.

The mayor and deputy with tennis competitors

“Youths and Elites Uniting for a common Vision and a Fight against COVID-19” is the theme retained for the event.

The event was launched with swimming and lawn Tennis competitions at the Ayaba tennis court and swimming pools. The sport event will also include a marathon. All sporting activities will involve different categories.

According to Mayor Peter Chenwi, “there is no need carrying on with infrastructural development without uniting the municipality”.

He said since taking over office, there have been many challenges but calm is gradually returning to his municipality thanks to the collaboration of the media.

The event involves lawn tennis and swimming

We cannot go ahead constructing, schools, bridges, when we are not physically fit and united in purpose the Mayor added.

Most sporting activities have been relegated to the rear due to the ongoing socio-politocal crisis and the covid-19 pandemic. With both crisis seriously affecting the NW region and and the country as a whole.

To the mayor, sports could be the best tool to unite his municipality in the face of such crisis. This sports event is the first of its kind to be organized by the Bamenda II council since it’s creation in 2007.

The event ends on Sunday with a cross country race from the Commercial Avenue to the Military Monument at up station and back to Ayaba Hotel, covering approximately a distance of 25km. Prizes will be awarded to the best three in each sports and category.

By Bathsheba Everdine