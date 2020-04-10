B’da II Council Assists Local Communities Fight Against Covid-19

A total of 600 tap buckets and buckets were distributed

The Bamenda II council has handed out various sanitary materials to quarter heads to use in their community in the fight against the ravaging Covid-19.

Mayor Chenwi Peter

The items included tap buckets, soap, toilet tissues and disinfectants and messages on the virus, mode of transmission and prevention. These items will be placed at various locations in the neighbourhoods for residents to use and disinfect their hands during their daily activities. A total of 600 buckets, six cartons of soap and six rolls of toilet tissues were distributed to the quarter heads from Mankon, Mbatu, Nsongwa and Chomba.

Over 600 cases of the covid-19 has been confirmed in Cameroon with 8 deaths. No case has been reported in the Northwest region and Bamenda in particular. Local and regional authorities have been carrying out preventive measures to bar the disease from reaching the NW.

A team of medical expert lead by the chief of Centre of the Ntabag Intergrated Health Centre, Mrs Tamah Josephine sensitized the quarter heads and councillors about the disease. They gave signs. And systoms, mode of transmission, how to prevent against it and how to prepare hand sanitizer and disinfectants. there are two modes of transmission.

Medical team sensitizing on convid-19

The meeting was also an opportunity for the council executive to exchange ideas with the quarter heads and heads of the traditional council on how to advanced the development of the municipality.

During the discussions, the community leaders advocated for more security, their involvement in local development and more.

The Mayor, Chenwi Peter promised to actively involve the community leaders in the development process of the council. He promised advantages to the quarter heads like financial benefits, to involved them in revenue collection against a handsome percentage of the amount collected, and to involve them in the business of contracts in the sub division.

The mayor also use the opportunity to highlight some achievements in the first few weeks in office. This included the stepping up of hygiene and sanitation practices especially against Cobid-19 and the reduction of rents of the council markets stores to keep more people in business.

By Abongwa Fozo