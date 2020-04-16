B’da I Council Adopts 2019 Administrative Account

Mayor Mbigha Felix addressing council session

This was in the first ordinary session of the Bamenda I council after the February 9, 2020 legislative and municipal election that held on Wednesday April 15, 2020 at the Bamenda I council hall.

The session chaired by the proterm chairman, councillor Asaba Henry by right examined and adopted the 2019 administrative and management accounts of the mayor and treasurer and the stores accountant’s report. The accounts stood at 388,726,605 frs in revenue and 364,0425,209 in expenditure and a brought forward balance of 24,681,390 FCFA.

Proterm chairman councillor Asaba Henry

The various committees, the finance, welfare, works, transport and hygiene and sanitation committees members were officially presented. They also presented their reports and proposal for the year.

Amongst the major recommendation of the committees were the need to include the councillors in the social insurance scheme, provide identification jackets for commercial bike riders in the municipality, find space for a city motor park to decongest the main town, improve on the major roads of the council and create more stores in the market amongst others.

The session also adopted other resolutions amongst which included to empower the mayor to contract a loan for a council service car, a council organigramme and the prioritization of water bole holes in some parts of the municipality.

Representing the the SDO, Gilbert Gulai, D.O for Bamenda I called on the mayor to improve on the income of the council for the development of the municipality. He advised the council to seek the services of the competent ministries and technical departments to help draw up the accounts and plan of action. He also urged the council executive to make available all necessary documents ahead of such session. He praised the novel councillors for a fruitful deleberations.

Mayor Mbigha Félix Njah promised to work hard to double the budget of the council by 2021. He called on all councillors to also double their efforts so that together they can drive forward the development of Bamenda I council.

He said his immediate challenge is to fight against the ghost town and the covid-19 pandamic. He said he was delighted that since his coming into office he hasnt heard a single gunshot in Bamenda I. He called on local community leaders to work together with him to improve on the general conditions of all.

He also announced that due to the current hardship he has given three months free rents to all tenants of council stores and will proceed to demolish makeshift sheds and kiosk by the road side as from Monday April 30, 2020.

By Abongwa Fozo